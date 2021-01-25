Supreme Court Dismisses Trump Emoluments Case Rulings - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Supreme Court has dismissed as moot lawsuits against President Donald Trump saying that he violated the US Constitution's Emoluments Clause by accepting gifts from foreign officials, a Court announcement said on Monday.

"The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit with instructions to dismiss the case as moot."

The Supreme Court also threw out the parallel case of "Trump, President of the United States versus Crew," taking similar legal actions.

"The motion of Scholar Seth Barrett Tillman, et al. for leave to file a brief as amici curiae is granted. The motion of Professor Lawrence A. Hamermesh for leave to file a brief as amicus curiae is granted. The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The judgment is vacated," the Supreme Court said.

This case was also remanded to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit with instructions to dismiss the case as moot, the ruling said.