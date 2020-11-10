UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Hears Attack On Obamacare As Covid-19 Pandemic Widens

Supreme Court hears attack on Obamacare as Covid-19 pandemic widens

President Donald Trump's outgoing administration took aim in the US Supreme Court Tuesday at razing the "Obamacare" health program his predecessor built, a move which could cancel the health insurance of millions in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic

The high court opened arguments in the long-brewing case over the constitutionality of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, under which then-president Barack Obama's government sought to extend health insurance to people who could not afford it.

Protestors gathered outside the court ahead of the hearing opposing any move to strike down the ACA, the risk of which was increased after Trump named three conservative justices to the high court over the past four years.

But without any replacement plan prepared by the Trump administration, the impact of doing so could be devastating to 20 million Americans who would likely lose their insurance coverage.

Under ACA, poor adults have access to the Medicare program normally open only to retired people over 65; young people 26 years old or less can be covered by their parents' insurance; and people whose preexisting medical conditions led to their being denied commercial health insurance have coverage.

"Health care is a human right," protestors chanted outside the court before the hearing.

More Stories From World

