Supreme Court Launches Probe Into Leak Of Draft Opinion On Abortion Rights - Chief Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Supreme Court Launches Probe Into Leak of Draft Opinion on Abortion Rights - Chief Justice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said on Tuesday he ordered an investigation into the leak of the draft opinion of the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalizes undergoing abortions throughout the United States.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," Roberts said in a press release. "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way ... I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source."

The release said the document leaked late Monday night is authentic but does not represent the final decision by the Supreme Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.

