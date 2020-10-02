UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Nominee Barrett Tested Negative For Covid-19: W.House Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:55 PM

Supreme Court nominee Barrett tested negative for Covid-19: W.House spokesman

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who was with President Donald Trump last weekend, has tested negative for the coronavirus, a White House spokesman said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who was with President Donald Trump last weekend, has tested negative for the coronavirus, a White House spokesman said Friday.

Trump, who has tested positive, stood alongside Barrett as he announced her nomination at the White House last Saturday.

"Judge Barrett is tested daily for Covid-19 -- she has tested negative," spokesman Judd Deere said, adding she is "tested every day."

Related Topics

Supreme Court White House Trump Coronavirus

Recent Stories

E-commerce diploma course starts for youth: Ziaull ..

40 seconds ago

Group painting exhibition concludes at Arts Knowle ..

42 seconds ago

Delegation of Overseas Pakistanis calls on Prime M ..

44 seconds ago

District admin, TMA conduct joint anti-encroachmen ..

4 minutes ago

NHMP impounds 20 bikes in crackdown against one-wh ..

4 minutes ago

PEMRA refrains channels from airing contents regar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.