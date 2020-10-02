Supreme Court nominee Barrett tested negative for Covid-19: W.House spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who was with President Donald Trump last weekend, has tested negative for the coronavirus, a White House spokesman said Friday.

Trump, who has tested positive, stood alongside Barrett as he announced her nomination at the White House last Saturday.

"Judge Barrett is tested daily for Covid-19 -- she has tested negative," spokesman Judd Deere said, adding she is "tested every day."