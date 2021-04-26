UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court To Hear US Govt. Appeal To Shield Ex-CIA Contractors From Probe - Order

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Supreme Court to Hear US Govt. Appeal to Shield Ex-CIA Contractors From Probe - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the US government to protect two former CIA contractors from being questioned by a Guantanamo Bay inmate and terror suspect who alleges they tortured him in a facility in Poland in 2002 and 2003, a legal order said on Monday.

"United States v Zubaydah, Abu Et. Al. The petitions for writs of certiorari are granted," the order stated.

Abu Zubaydah is a Palestinian terror suspect who has been held in the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay for 15 years. The ruling means he can gain access to US government information classified as state secrets by questioning two former CIA contractors.

Abu Zubaydah was captured in Pakistan after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States and was initially detained in CIA detention holding centers abroad. The US government alleges he was linked to and supported al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

Zubaydah wants to question the two former CIA contractors about a secret agency facility in Poland, where he claims to have been tortured in 2002 and 2003. The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled in 2019 that the contractors could face questioning. But the Biden administration has now appealed against that decision to the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Supreme Court Osama Bin Laden CIA San Francisco Guantanamo Poland United States September 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

2 hours ago

Ceremony held to commemorate World Immunization We ..

27 minutes ago

Iran Covid death toll passes 70,000

27 minutes ago

Pakistan, China can collaborate in fruit processin ..

27 minutes ago

Webinar urges govt to look futuristic in its polic ..

27 minutes ago

Comprehensive mechanism being followed to control ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.