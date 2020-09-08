MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The cassation tribunal of Ecuador's Supreme Court has found ex-President Rafael Correa and former Vice President Jorge Glas guilty of incitement to bribery in a corruption case, upholding Correa's earlier conviction of eight years in prison, the El Comercio newspaper reports.

"In record time they issue a 'final' sentence to disqualify me as a candidate. They don't understand that all they do is increase popular support. I'll be fine," Correa wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Another 16 people are under investigation in the corruption case, including high-ranking officials from the ex-president's administration.

Correa was sentenced to eight years in prison on corruption charges in April. He has been banned from politics for 25 years.

Prosecutors have accused Correa's center-left political party, Pais Alliance, of having received payments from businesses between 2012 and 2016 in return for lucrative government contracts. Correa has accused Ecuador's government of trying to stop him from running in next year's elections