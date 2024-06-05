Supreme Court urges sighting Dhul-Hijjah crescent Thursday evening

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Supreme Court has called upon Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah moon Thursday evening, Dhu al-Qi'dah 29, 1445 AH.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Supreme Court urged whoever sights the crescent moon with naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims.