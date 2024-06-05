Supreme Court Urges Sighting Dhul-Hijjah Crescent Thursday Evening
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 05:31 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Supreme Court has called upon Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah moon Thursday evening, Dhu al-Qi'dah 29, 1445 AH.
In an announcement on Wednesday, the Supreme Court urged whoever sights the crescent moon with naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.
The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims.
Recent Stories
Private sector hiring in US cools more than expected: ADP
Security arrangements for cattle markets on Eid-ul-Azha
From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU vote
Woman dies of 'wrong injection'
Summary prepared to release elderly prisoners: Home Secretary
Sindh Home Minister orders digitization of arms dealers' licenses and enhanced C ..
WASA disconnects 166 connections over default
Glaring absence at D-Day events seals Russia's pariah status
SSP holds open court to address public complaints
Steps being taken to resolve issues of higher education institutions: Minister
Blind murder case of overseas Pakistani solved, killers arrested
Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: experts
More Stories From World
-
Private sector hiring in US cools more than expected: ADP2 minutes ago
-
From wave to washout? Greens face tough time at EU vote2 minutes ago
-
Glaring absence at D-Day events seals Russia's pariah status3 minutes ago
-
Early fires an ominous Greek summer warning: experts8 minutes ago
-
Amanda Knox reconvicted in slander case linked to 2007 murder2 minutes ago
-
146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state29 minutes ago
-
Israeli widespread use of white phosphorus in south Lebanon risking civilians: HR33 minutes ago
-
Africa could help 'decarbonise' global economy, Kenyan president tells AFP33 minutes ago
-
Saudi Human Resources Minister meets with ILO Director General1 hour ago
-
Netanyahu says Israel 'prepared for very intense operation' on Lebanon border2 hours ago
-
Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Authority celebrates World Environment Day2 hours ago
-
Syrian arrested after shooting near US embassy in Beirut: army2 hours ago