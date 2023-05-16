Supreme Courts of Iran, Russia to Sign Memorandum of Cooperation - Reports

Chief of Iranian Supreme Court Ahmad Mortazavi Moghaddam submitted a draft Memorandum of Cooperation to Russian Chief Justice Vyacheslav Lebedev during a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Iranian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Chief of Iranian Supreme Court Ahmad Mortazavi Moghaddam submitted a draft Memorandum of Cooperation to Russian Chief Justice Vyacheslav Lebedev during a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Iranian media reported.

During the meeting, Mortazavi Moghaddam pointed to the fact that the Iranian-Russian judiciary cooperation was expanding on a par with other areas of bilateral partnership and offered a Memorandum of Cooperation to the Russian Supreme Court, which Lebedev accepted, the IRNA news agency said.

Mortazavi Moghaddam arrived in Moscow on Monday night on Lebedev's invitation in order to hold talks and meet with Russian judiciary officials, including Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, Supreme Arbitration Court chairman Anton Ivanov, Constitutional Court chairman Valery Zorkin and Third Court of Appeal chairman Evgeny Kuzin.

The top Iranian justice last visited Moscow in November 2022 to meet with Lebedev at the 10th National Congress of Judges and the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Russian Supreme Court.