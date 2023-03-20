UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court's Ruling Gives Norway Exclusive Rights To Svalbard's Continental Shelf

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Supreme Court's Ruling Gives Norway Exclusive Rights to Svalbard's Continental Shelf

Norway's Supreme Court has ruled Monday that Latvian shipping company SIA North Star Ltd. was illegally fishing on the continental shelf near Svalbard, thus granting the exclusive right to fishing there to Norway

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Norway's Supreme Court has ruled Monday that Latvian shipping company SIA North Star Ltd. was illegally fishing on the continental shelf near Svalbard, thus granting the exclusive right to fishing there to Norway.

In 2019, Latvian shipping company SIA North Star Ltd. applied for the right to catch snow crab on the Norwegian continental shelf off Svalbard, but was rejected on the basis that only Norwegian nationals and vessels had the right to do so.

"SIA North Star Ltd. has appealed the latter judgment to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court rules in favour of the Norwegian State and dismisses the appeal from SIA North Star Ltd.

," the Supreme Court's statement said.

The ruling is of great importance for Norway as it defines the implementation of the Svalbard Treaty of 1920. Had the Supreme Court decided in favor of SIA North Star Ltd., Norway would have been obliged to share the rights to fishing on the continental shelf of the archipelago.

The Svalbard Treaty was signed on 9 February 1920 by the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Italy, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Currently, there are 44 parties to the treaty. Latvia joined it in 2016. The treaty recognizes the sovereignty of Norway over the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, though subject to certain stipulations.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Snow France Norway Company Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Sweden Latvia Netherlands Denmark February 2016 2019 From Share

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wh ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses harvest of 1st phase of wheat farm in Mleiha

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registratio ..

Sharjah Book Authority opens volunteer registrations for SCRF 2023

2 minutes ago
 Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With ..

Russia Respects Interaction of Chinese Leader With Other Partners - Peskov

18 minutes ago
 5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform h ..

5th VC forum concluded with resolve to transform higher education

19 minutes ago
 850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief ..

850,000 people to get free flour bags under relief package: DC

18 minutes ago
 54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

54,000 free flour bags distributed in Khanewal

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.