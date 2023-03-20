Norway's Supreme Court has ruled Monday that Latvian shipping company SIA North Star Ltd. was illegally fishing on the continental shelf near Svalbard, thus granting the exclusive right to fishing there to Norway

In 2019, Latvian shipping company SIA North Star Ltd. applied for the right to catch snow crab on the Norwegian continental shelf off Svalbard, but was rejected on the basis that only Norwegian nationals and vessels had the right to do so.

"SIA North Star Ltd. has appealed the latter judgment to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court rules in favour of the Norwegian State and dismisses the appeal from SIA North Star Ltd.

," the Supreme Court's statement said.

The ruling is of great importance for Norway as it defines the implementation of the Svalbard Treaty of 1920. Had the Supreme Court decided in favor of SIA North Star Ltd., Norway would have been obliged to share the rights to fishing on the continental shelf of the archipelago.

The Svalbard Treaty was signed on 9 February 1920 by the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, France, Italy, Japan, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Currently, there are 44 parties to the treaty. Latvia joined it in 2016. The treaty recognizes the sovereignty of Norway over the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, though subject to certain stipulations.