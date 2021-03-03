Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to Convene in Kazakhstan in May - Presidential Office

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) and the Eurasian business Forum will be held in May in Kazakhstan, the office of Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said following his meeting with Mikhail Myasnikovich, the Chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

"Following the meeting, it was decided to hold the next meeting of the Supreme Council in Kazakhstan in May 2021, within the framework of which the Eurasian Business Forum is expected to be held," the statement says.

According to the press service, during the meeting, issues of strategic development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the EAEU this year were discussed. Tokayev stressed the importance of the full implementation of the EAEU Treaty.