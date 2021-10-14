Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to Meet on December 10 in Almaty

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) will be held on December 10 in Almaty, the press service of Kazakhstan's president said following the meeting of the council, which took place on Thursday in the format of a video conference.

"The heads of state reached an agreement to hold the next meeting of the SEEC in Almaty on December 10, 2021, as well as the first Eurasian Economic Forum 'Economic Integration in the Era of Global Changes,'" the statement says.