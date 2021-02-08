Supreme Leader of Iran Delivered Message for Putin via Parliament Speaker - Lower Chamber

The speaker of the Iranian parliament, who is currently paying a visit to Moscow, has conveyed a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for Russian President Vladimir Putin to the chairman of the Russian lower chamber (the State Duma), the lower chamber said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The speaker of the Iranian parliament, who is currently paying a visit to Moscow, has conveyed a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for Russian President Vladimir Putin to the chairman of the Russian lower chamber (the State Duma), the lower chamber said on Monday.

"Iranian parliament's speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has conveyed to the State Duma chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, at a meeting, a message for Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei," the lower chamber of the Russian parliament told reporters.

This is Ghalibaf's first foreign visit in the capacity of the parliament speaker, Volodin specified.