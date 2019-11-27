Supreme Leader Says Iranians Foiled 'very Dangerous' Plot
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:11 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the country had foiled a "very dangerous" plot after violence erupted during demonstrations earlier this month against a petrol price hike.
"The people foiled a deep, vast and very dangerous conspiracy on which a lot of money was spent for destruction, viciousness and the killing of people," Khamenei said, according to state television.