UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surfer Missing After Shark Attack Off Australian Coast

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:38 PM

Surfer missing after shark attack off Australian coast

A surfer is missing after being attacked by a shark off Australia's southwest coast Friday, in an area notorious for great white encounter

Sydney (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A surfer is missing after being attacked by a shark off Australia's southwest coast Friday, in an area notorious for great white encounters.

The surfer, believed to be a man, was attacked on Friday morning off Kelp Beds beach, near Esperance -- about a seven hour drive from Perth, local police said.

A nearby surfer tried to help the man after the attack but could not pull him from the water, Western Australia premier Mark McGowan told media.

"It sounds like it's a very, very difficult and very serious situation going on there at the moment," McGowan said.

The man's surfboard washed-up on shore showing "obvious signs of shark attack" but rescuers were still scouring waters for the surfer, Western Australia Police Force Senior Sergeant Justin Tarasinski told national broadcaster ABC.

"Unfortunately at this point in time, no we've not recovered the surfer that was involved in the attack and the search operations are ongoing," Tarasinski said.

The beach had been busy at the time with about eight surfers in the waves and several more people on shore, he said.

Related Topics

Attack Police Australia Water Esperance Perth Man Media From

Recent Stories

Every marriage ceremony should conclude within two ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh loses 30% or 1.4 mln cotton bales: Fakhar Im ..

3 minutes ago

Leaders of Central Asian Nations Express Concern O ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Make Effort Toward De-Escalation i ..

3 minutes ago

Paris Mayor Says Heavy Workload in City's Hospital ..

3 minutes ago

World egg day celebrated at PMAS-AAUR

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.