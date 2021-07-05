UrduPoint.com
Surfside Building Demolition To Be Carried Out Between 10pm Sunday - 3am Monday - Police

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The controlled demolition of the portion of the condominium building left standing following the Surfside collapse will take place late on Sunday night, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

"The demolition of Champlain Towers South will take place tonight between 10:00 p.m. [02:00 GMT on Monday] and 3:00 a.m. We urge residents who live in the Shelter in Place Zone - between 86th St and 89th St and Abbott Ave and the shoreline - to stay indoors effective immediately," the police said in a Twitter update on Sunday.

The police urged local residents to close all windows, doors and air intakes in their homes and cover any other openings that might allow dust resulting from the demolition to enter their place or residence.

The tragedy in Surfside occurred early on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 24, while more than 120 people are still missing.

Miami-Dade County authorities said the search-and-rescue operation in Surfside was put on hold at 4 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday in preparation for the demolition that was expected on Sunday evening or Monday morning, before Tropical Storm Elsa impacts the weather in Miami-Dade County.

