SURFSIDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The US town of Surfside, Florida, has had outreach from across the globe amid the search-and-rescue operation after the multistory condominium collapse, and would welcome Russia to join the efforts, Vice Mayor Tina Paul told Sputnik.

"We have teams from all over the world. They've brought in teams from other states ... We've had outreach from everywhere," Paul said, adding that "if there are rescue teams in Russia, it's best they contact the Miami Dade County Mayor's Office or the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue to offer their services and that way, it can be coordinated so that, they can come."

The official mentioned the diversity of experience and know-how that different teams bring to the table.

"And I know that what's good about all the different countries getting involved is they have different technologies and different methods of doing things," the vice mayor stated, adding that it's welcoming because we know we need help. We want to find everybody."

Paul stressed that any help has to be coordinated and there is a protocol to do that via Miami-Dade.

"We've had a situation where crews came in and out and they weren't able to bring them in," she told Sputnik. "We can't just have people show up. They have to be coordinated, so that they can get in there and do the work that they have to do."

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said on Saturday that six rescue workers involved in the operation had contracted COVID-19. When asked if there have been any more people who tested positive, the vice mayor said that everyone had been tested and "it seems to be just those six people."

"When I see some of the rescue workers coming out and you see the look on their face, i just reach out, shake their hand, maybe give a hug .

.. But I guess we'll find out if the vaccine really works. But I am going to continue to shake the hands of the workers and thank them for their hard work and for providing help to my town," Paul continued.

The vice mayor went on to say that the rescuers work long shifts, and this has been a difficult rescue.

"And the weather was not cooperating. It was on and off rain. Then, if you get a light warning, they have to clear the site because we have to consider the safety of the workers first," she explained. "And there were also fires initially. So that was an issue. And the heat, it was super hot. So these men and women are really giving their all to help, they want to find everyone. And that's what we want. I'm just so grateful because it's so necessary. And they're doing this so selflessly, throwing themselves in harm's way and working in incredible conditions."

The tragedy in Surfside occurred early on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 24, while more than 120 people are still missing. The people who died in the Surfside collapse include 4- and 10-year-old sisters, an elderly couple and a 7-year-old daughter of a firefighter.

Miami-Dade County authorities said the search-and-rescue operation in Surfside was put on hold at 4 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday in preparation for the demolition of the portion of the condominium building left standing. According to US media reports, the controlled demolition at Champlain Towers South could happen Sunday evening or Monday morning before Tropical Storm Elsa impacts the weather in Miami-Dade County.