Surfside Residents Mourn Building Collapse Victims By Bringing Flowers At Site

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:59 PM

Surfside Residents Mourn Building Collapse Victims By Bringing Flowers at Site

Surfside residents continue to bring flowers and notes of support at the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South building or leave such items on the fences of nearby buildings

Surfside residents continue to bring flowers and notes of support at the site of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South building or leave such items on the fences of nearby buildings.

Some of the signs left at the site read "Surfside, God is With You," "Never forget 062421 Surfside" and "God Bless each and every person affected by this collapse and surround them with your love, protection and angels."

Police has shut down streets in a ten-block radius from the building given that President Joe Biden is visiting the area. Despite the heightened security measures and excessive heat, however, people are still walking around or standing on the streets in a sign of collective support.

The feeling of mourning in Surfside is palpable and it appears that many people even refrain from talking loudly.

Earlier on Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said search and rescue efforts were halted overnight at the building collapse site due to concerns about the standing structure's stability and will resume once it is safe to do so. She also said Biden's arrival will not affect the operations on the ground.

The death toll in the incident stands at 18 and 147 residents of the building are still unaccounted for.

