Surfside Survivors Want to Stay in Town Despite Tragedy - Vice Mayor

SURFSIDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The survivors of the Champlain Towers South residential building collapse in Surfside, Florida, want to stay in town despite the tragedy, Vice Mayor Tina Paul told Sputnik.

"I was looking into that for some of the survivors I had met. And the issue will be finding the housing in this, where the 33154 zip codes and these three small municipalities, and I have to say Surfside is their favorite," Paul said. "So, they're looking to stay in the area. They've lived here. They like it, so to send them to another area, it's complicated."

The tragedy in Surfside occurred early on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 24, while more than 120 people are still missing. The people who died in the Surfside collapse include 4- and 10-year-old sisters, an elderly couple and a 7-year-old daughter of a firefighter.

Paul said that the survivors are getting help at the Surfside community center, including food and services.

"Then, the Red Cross came and FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] came and we put the survivors into the hotels and their family members have come in. So, the Red Cross and FEMA are very good at helping with a lot of that," she told Sputnik

The vice mayor said that families with children need to stay close to their schools.

"And we have several synagogues here. It's important for them to have the synagogues," she said. "I'm going to be speaking with some of the realtors to see how we can coordinate the housing to keep the families here. They want to stay here."

Dalia Blumstein, a local resident and volunteer at the community center, told Sputnik earlier in the week that volunteers have everything necessary to support people affected by the building collapse, noting that local residents have been donating everything necessary, including food and clothing, but stressed that they are looking for housing for those displaced.

Blumstein mentioned a resource center nearby where all the families can go to get social security cards, driver's licenses, phones, gift cards, and other essential things.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that the US Federal emergency agency would provide temporary housing for survivors, in addition to expediting visas for relatives.

"The support of the President Biden coming to us means a lot, especially to the families. I was not there [for the meeting] but I heard he spent three hours with the the victims' families and the survivors," Paul told Sputnik commenting on Biden's visit to Surfside. "He spent time talking to each one. He met with the police chief and the officers who were on the ground when this tragedy happened. And he met with several of the first responder teams. I think it's very important."

Paul told Sputnik that Biden also offered support to cover some of the costs.

"I hope he'll stay on and help us further, because I think that we can be the model city for the rest of the country and beyond, because the changes needed in how buildings are regulated, how they're cared for," she said.

Miami-Dade County authorities said the search-and-rescue operation in Surfside was put on hold at 4 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday in preparation for the demolition of the portion of the condominium building left standing.

