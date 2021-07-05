UrduPoint.com
Surfside Vice Mayor, Rescuers Hopes For More To Come Out Alive

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:20 AM

Surfside Vice Mayor, Rescuers Hopes For More to Come Out Alive

SURFSIDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Tina Paul, the vice mayor of Surfside, Florida, told Sputnik that she still hopes that there will be people found alive under the rubble of the collapsed multistory condominium, something that rescue workers are hope for.

Miami-Dade County authorities said the search-and-rescue operation in Surfside was put on hold at 4 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Saturday in preparation for the demolition of the portion of the condominium building left standing.

"I'm still holding out for somebody to come out of there alive. I think it almost happened the other night," Paul told Sputnik. "I'm not giving up hope."

When asked whether the rescuers believe that there are chances for the victims to be alive, Paul replied, "You know, I think they do.

"

"When I spoke to the teams ... I said, that I'm still holding out that somebody would come out alive and they said, 'we are too.' I know it's not been looking good. But I think, the reality is we know that it's not looking good, but you have to think there could be a miracle," Paul told Sputnik.

The tragedy in Surfside occurred early on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 24, while more than 120 people are still missing. The people who died in the Surfside collapse include 4- and 10-year-old sisters, an elderly couple and a 7-year-old daughter of a firefighter.

