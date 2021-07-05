Surfside Vice Mayor Says Unaware of Russian Victims in Building Collapse

SURFSIDE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Tina Paul, the vice mayor of Surfside, Florida, told Sputnik that she has not heard of any Russian nationals among the victims of the condominium collapse.

"I'm not sure. I don't have the figures in front of me. I'm not sure about Russian victims," Paul said. "I hadn't heard of anyone from Russia."

Paul told Sputnik, however, that she knows that some Romanian nationals are among those missing.

She said that one Romanian couple used to come to the commission meetings and when they had different events or ceremonies.

"That's how I knew them," Paul told Sputnik.

"I know that one of our town staff did contact the Romanian consulate because we were trying to locate next of kin to them because they were an elderly couple. I think she's been working on it because she was close to them."

The tragedy in Surfside occurred early on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed. The death toll in the incident stands at 24, while more than 120 people are still missing. The people who died in the Surfside collapse include 4- and 10-year-old sisters, an elderly couple and a 7-year-old daughter of a firefighter.