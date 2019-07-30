UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surge In False Online Videos Of Chinese Military Crackdown In HK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:21 PM

Surge in false online videos of Chinese military crackdown in HK

Videos falsely claiming to show a Chinese military crackdown against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have flooded social media over the past week, according to an AFP investigation that has debunked multiple posts

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Videos falsely claiming to show a Chinese military crackdown against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have flooded social media over the past week, according to an AFP investigation that has debunked multiple posts.

The videos, which have been viewed millions of times, have compounded fears about China's potential intervention into a two-month crisis that has seen increasingly violent confrontations between protesters and Hong Kong's police.

Some of the false posts appeared shortly after a Chinese defence ministry spokesman last week highlighted during a press conference a law that allows troops to be deployed across Hong Kong at the request of the city's government.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has maintained a garrison in Hong Kong since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

A Hong Kong government fact sheet on the law, which includes an estimate of 8,000-10,000 PLA troops in Hong Kong, is available online.

But those troops generally keep a low profile and are rarely seen in uniform in public.

And while various senior Chinese government officials and Hong Kong's leaders have voiced outrage at the protesters, city authorities have also repeatedly denied that PLA troops have been deployed.

AFP has, however, detected posts on Facebook, Twitter, Weibo and other social media platforms with millions of views or interactions that claim to show masses of Chinese soldiers on foot and in tanks across Hong Kong.

"For your own safety all the HK residents are asvised (sic) not to go to public places and sea sides for next 48 hrs and avoid gatherings as PRC army is taking control of HK," said one purported Hong Kong government announcement posted on Facebook five hours after the Chinese defence ministry's comments on July 24.

The Hong Kong government has issued no such announcement. And the video used in the post to purportedly show the crackdown was actually of Chinese military vehicles driving through the Hong Kong city of Kowloon in 2018.

In another piece of misinformation that emerged within hours of the Chinese defence ministry spokesman's comments, a tweet shared footage of PLA troops walking at a train station alongside a claim they were "entering Hong Kong".

By Tuesday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 1.4 millions times.

AFP found the video was actually filmed in the Chinese mainland.

Other videos posted on July 24 had the same claims of Chinese troops "entering Hong Kong" while using video from other situations to mislead.

Here are some of the debunks done by AFP's Fact Check service:

Related Topics

Army Police China Social Media Facebook Twitter Vehicles Hong Kong Same July 2018 Post All From Government Million

Recent Stories

MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s car stolen ..

8 minutes ago

Plastic junk spawns desert island disaster in Paci ..

1 minute ago

Afghan soldier killed two US troops: official

1 minute ago

Chinese media slam Australian 'hypocrisy' over dop ..

1 minute ago

Major hunt for India's missing coffee king

2 minutes ago

Which cancers receive the least funding, and why?

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.