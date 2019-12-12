Surge in Support for Scottish Independence Could Hand SNP Election Day Gains - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A recent surge in support for Scottish independence could give the Scottish National Party (SNP) a crucial boost as the United Kingdom votes in Thursday's general election, an exclusive poll commissioned by Scottish newspaper The Courier has showed, with support for independence now within the margin of error

According to the poll, 46 percent of Scots now favor independence, compared to 47.3 percent opposed. The newspaper reported that once undecided votes were removed from the sample, 49.3 percent of respondents would vote for independence, making it within the margin of error.

The survey was conducted by London-based firm Survation, and more than 1,000 Scots were asked how they would vote in a hypothetical second independence referendum.

In September 2014, Scotland held a referendum on whether to leave the United Kingdom and become an independent country. Only 44.7 percent of Scots voted to leave, meaning that Thursday's poll could suggest that the desire for independence has increased.

This could give the SNP a crucial boost in the general election. According to the final YouGov MRP poll, published on Wednesday, the SNP could win as many as seven new seats in the House of Commons.

Increased support for Scottish independence comes in the wake of the Brexit referendum. While the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave the European Union, Scotland overwhelmingly voted to remain. In the 2016 referendum, 62 percent of Scots voted to stay in the European Union.

In the SNP manifesto published ahead of Thursday's vote, the party set out plans to keep Scotland and the United Kingdom in the EU, and stated that they would push for a second referendum on Scotland's independence.

An exit poll is expected to be published as soon as the polls close, and then results will be revealed throughout the night.