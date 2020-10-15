UrduPoint.com
Surge In Virus Cases In Europe Of 'great Concern': WHO Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:41 PM

Surge in virus cases in Europe of 'great concern': WHO Europe

The World Health Organization's European office said Thursday that the soaring number of Covid-19 cases in Europe has caused "great concern", but said the situation was still better than the peaks in April

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization's European office said Thursday that the soaring number of Covid-19 cases in Europe has caused "great concern", but said the situation was still better than the peaks in April.

"The evolving epidemiological situation in Europe raises great concern. Daily numbers of cases are up, hospital admissions are up," the WHO's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference.

"Covid is now the fifth leading cause of deaths and the bar of a 1,000 deaths per day has now been reached."

