UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surge In Virus Cases In Europe Of 'great Concern': WHO Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 05:04 PM

Surge in virus cases in Europe of 'great concern': WHO Europe

The World Health Organization's European office said Thursday the soaring number of Covid-19 cases in Europe was of "great concern", but that the situation was still better than the peaks in April

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization's European office said Thursday the soaring number of Covid-19 cases in Europe was of "great concern", but that the situation was still better than the peaks in April.

"Daily numbers of cases are up, hospital admissions are up," the WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference.

"Covid is now the fifth leading cause of deaths and the bar of a 1,000 deaths per day has now been reached." But he said that "we are not" in the situation experienced in March and April.

"Although we record two to three times more cases per day compared to the April peak, we still observe five times less deaths, and the doubling time in hospital admissions is still two to three times longer," Kluge said.

He said part of the increase could be traced to a higher level of testing among younger people, and the lower mortality could be explained by the virus spreading in younger, less vulnerable groups.

However, Kluge added that if measures against the virus were relaxed, projections showed that by January 2021 mortality levels could be four to five times those recorded in April.

Conversely, "simple measures" such as widespread mask use coupled with strict control of social gatherings could save over 280,000 lives by February.

WHO Europe includes 53 countries, including Russia and countries in central Asia, and among member countries over 7.25 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded and nearly 250,000 deaths.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe January February March April Asia Million

Recent Stories

OIC Reaffirms its Solidarity with the Republic of ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei joins hands with HEC to start roadshows for ..

8 minutes ago

PM directs to make issuance of NOCs for constructi ..

9 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja advises Misbahul Haq to give up his old ..

11 minutes ago

Six security personnel killed in terrorists’ att ..

38 minutes ago

Cyprus speaker resigns over passports scandal

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.