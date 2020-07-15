UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surge Of Coronavirus Cases In Young People Suggests US States Reopened Too Soon - Fauci

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

Surge of Coronavirus Cases in Young People Suggests US States Reopened Too Soon - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The young age of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in southern US states, which are experiencing surges in cases, indicates that officials attempted to open up too early, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said.

"If you look at the age range of the individuals who are getting infected now as opposed to early on a few months ago, it's about a decade to a decade and a half younger," Fauci told an on-line forum sponsored by Georgetown University on Tuesday.

"It suggests a link between attempting to open" and subsequent images of young people congregating in bars and other crowded places with their faces uncovered, Fauci added.

The assessment, he said, applies to the states of California, Florida, Arizona and Texas, which are experiencing new cases at record rates in the range of 60,000 a day, about three times the level of 20,000 in May and early June, according to Fauci. The surge has prompted a reversal of some reopening measures in the four states.

The lower ages of the latest victims suggests that deaths are unlikely to match fatalities in places like New York and other northeastern states early in the pandemic, but that the challenge now is to convince young people that they can spread the disease even if odds of becoming seriously ill themselves is low.

Related Topics

Young Georgetown New York Florida May June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

1 hour ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

4 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

5 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

5 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

5 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.