Surgery For French Skier Sarrazin 'went Well': Federation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Bormio, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Surgery to treat a subdural haematoma suffered by French skier Cyprien Sarrazin after a harrowing crash during a training run in Italy "went well", the French ski federation FFS said Saturday.
The 30-year-old lost control of his skis and slammed into the snow before sliding into protective netting on Friday while training for the World Cup downhill race being held this weekend in Bormio, Italy.
Sarrazin was airlifted to hospital and the FFS initially said he was "conscious" before later revealing that he sustained internal bleeding in his head from the impact.
"Cyprien Sarrazin was operated on overnight to reduce pressure from the intercranial haematoma," the federation said in a statement.
"The surgery went well. For now he remains under anaesthesia," it said, adding that more information would be released later Saturday.
Sarrazin enjoyed his best campaign on the World Cup circuit last season, with four victories including a downhill win at Bormio, but is yet to win in 2024/25.
He clocked the best time during his first training run on Friday and was leading at the halfway mark during his second on the Stelvio piste -- which will host alpine skiing events at the 2026 Winter Olympics -- before losing control.
Two other skiers had serious accidents during their second training runs on Friday, sparking questions about the preparation of the Stelvio, one of the most difficult on the circuit.
Italy's Pietro Zazzi was also taken to hospital by helicopter after suffering a double leg fracture. He was due to undergo surgery in Milan on Saturday.
