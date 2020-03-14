Suriname Confirms First Case of COVID-19 in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Suriname, media reported.

The infected person arrived in Suriname from the Netherlands on Wednesday, the DWT Online media outlet reported on Friday, citing Vice President Ashwin Adhin.

The South American country reportedly decided to close the national airspace, starting from Saturday.

The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000, with over 5,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.