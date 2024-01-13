Suriname Ex-president Refuses Surrender For Murder Sentence
Paramaribo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Suriname's ex-president Desi Bouterse, 78, on Friday refused to turn up to start serving a 20-year prison sentence for the murder of political opponents more than four decades ago.
Asked whether he planned to do so, his wife Ingrid Bouterse told journalists: "No".
"You all know that this is a political process and we are giving a political answer," she said.
In December, the South American country's highest court upheld Bouterse's 2019 conviction for the execution of 15 people -- lawyers, journalists, businessmen and military personnel -- in December 1982, two years after he took power following a coup.
Bouterse, a former strongman who led two coups and also served as an elected president of the former Dutch colony until 2020, had remained free awaiting the outcome of his case.
Bouterse and four others found guilty alongside him had been ordered to report to authorities on Friday.
Three of his four co-convicts, sentenced to 15 years each, showed up with their defense lawyer.
The country's prosecution office said it had "initiated the investigation process with regard to the convicted persons... who have not registered with the penal institution."
The justice ministry has built an isolated detention cell for Bouterse at the Suriname Military Hospital complex, some 10 minutes away from downtown Paramaribo and near a hospital in case he needs medical treatment.
