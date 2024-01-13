Open Menu

Suriname Ex-president Refuses Surrender For Murder Sentence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence

Suriname's ex-president Desi Bouterse, 78, on Friday refused to turn up to start serving a 20-year prison sentence for the murder of political opponents more than four decades ago

Paramaribo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Suriname's ex-president Desi Bouterse, 78, on Friday refused to turn up to start serving a 20-year prison sentence for the murder of political opponents more than four decades ago.

Asked whether he planned to do so, his wife Ingrid Bouterse told journalists: "No".

"You all know that this is a political process and we are giving a political answer," she said.

In December, the South American country's highest court upheld Bouterse's 2019 conviction for the execution of 15 people -- lawyers, journalists, businessmen and military personnel -- in December 1982, two years after he took power following a coup.

Bouterse, a former strongman who led two coups and also served as an elected president of the former Dutch colony until 2020, had remained free awaiting the outcome of his case.

Bouterse and four others found guilty alongside him had been ordered to report to authorities on Friday.

Three of his four co-convicts, sentenced to 15 years each, showed up with their defense lawyer.

The country's prosecution office said it had "initiated the investigation process with regard to the convicted persons... who have not registered with the penal institution."

The justice ministry has built an isolated detention cell for Bouterse at the Suriname Military Hospital complex, some 10 minutes away from downtown Paramaribo and near a hospital in case he needs medical treatment.

Related Topics

Murder Lawyers Wife Paramaribo Suriname December 2019 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Steps being taken to bring transparency, good gove ..

Steps being taken to bring transparency, good governance; Chairman MWMC

53 seconds ago
 Housing minister living in container to monitor Bu ..

Housing minister living in container to monitor Bund Road project

54 seconds ago
 Minister to reside in containder for Bund Road pro ..

Minister to reside in containder for Bund Road project monitoring

56 seconds ago
 Goggia banishes Altenmarkt demons for first downhi ..

Goggia banishes Altenmarkt demons for first downhill win of season

59 seconds ago
 Gold prices surge by Rs.950 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices surge by Rs.950 per tola in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar initiates voting process for PSL 9 song ..

Ali Zafar initiates voting process for PSL 9 song on social media

40 minutes ago
Commissioner visits different projects to inspect ..

Commissioner visits different projects to inspect ongoing construction work

56 minutes ago
 ECP extends time for allotment of electoral symbol ..

ECP extends time for allotment of electoral symbols by 7:00 pm today

1 hour ago
 Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women' ..

Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women's match on Monday

2 hours ago
 Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conduct ..

Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conducted for proclaimed offenders:  ..

2 hours ago

Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women’s match on Monday

1 hour ago
 NUML campus to be set up near Ghulam Muhammad Abad ..

NUML campus to be set up near Ghulam Muhammad Abad: Regional Director

1 hour ago

More Stories From World