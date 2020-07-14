Surinamese Ex-Justice Minister Named President After Uncontested Election - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Suriname's former Justice and Police Minister Chan Santokhi was appointed president by parliament on Monday, taking over from the South American nation's ruler of past 10 years, media said.

The 61-year-old career law enforcer, who led a nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking in the 2000s, saw his party win a majority of seats in the National Assembly in the May election and was the only candidate for presidency, according to the Star Nieuws website.

In his first address to the nation, the president-elect stressed that Suriname, a former Dutch colony, was virtually bankrupt and on the brink of a default.

He urged the nation to close ranks and "start developing this country as adult men and women."

Outgoing President Desi Bouterse has dominated the country's politics for decades. The 74-year-old former military officer ruled the country since the violent coup of 1980 and was convicted of killings dating back to that time in November. He is appealing the ruling.