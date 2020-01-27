UrduPoint.com
Surkov Remains Russian Presidential Aide - Kremlin Spokesman

Vladislav Surkov remains a Russian presidential aide as there was no decree to dismiss him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Vladislav Surkov remains a Russian presidential aide as there was no decree to dismiss him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Earlier, director of the Center for Current Policy Alexey Chesnakov said Surkov had been dismissed from his post due to an alleged change of Russia's policy regarding Ukraine.

"We have already said that there can be no talk about any change, in this case we only heard a personal point of view, nothing more. The Kremlin's strategy has never been based on the ideas of confrontation with Ukraine.

And the head of state has repeatedly said that Russia has spoken and speaks for establishing relations between the two countries, because the current situation is unacceptable and generally contradicts historical logic," Peskov told reporters.

"Surkov also addresses this, de jure, I repeat, he continues to be a presidential aide at the moment, and [presidential] aide [Yury] Ushakov addresses this too... Various departments are involved, if necessary, as always happens in the presidential administration," he said.

