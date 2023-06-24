Surovikin Addresses Wagner PMC Calling for Peaceful Resolution of All Issues

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, has called on the private military company (PMC) Wagner to resolve all issues peacefully and obey the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I appeal to the leadership, the commanders, and fighters of the Wagner PMC. We have walked a very difficult path together. We fought together, took risks, suffered losses, won. ...I urge you to stop, the enemy is only waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country," Surovikin said in a video address obtained by Sputnik.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

"While it is not too late, it is necessary to do this - to obey the will and order of the popularly elected President of the Russian Federation (Vladimir Putin). Stop the columns, return them to the points of permanent deployment and areas of concentration. Resolve all issues only by peaceful means, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," Surovikin said.