UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surprise Virus Boost For Long-awaited Bulgaria 'e-health' Plan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:35 AM

Surprise virus boost for long-awaited Bulgaria 'e-health' plan

Bulgaria's long-awaited plan to set up an "electronic health" system has received a surprise boost with IT workers left without work thanks to the coronavirus crisis pledging to work on the project for free

Sofia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Bulgaria's long-awaited plan to set up an "electronic health" system has received a surprise boost with IT workers left without work thanks to the coronavirus crisis pledging to work on the project for free.

"We are offering to donate 15,000 man-hours from our experts to improve the public health system," Ilia Krastev from the AIBEST association of tech businesses said late Monday.

"Let us come out of this crisis with one of the best prepared (digital health) systems in the EU," Krastev added.

IT plays a key role in Bulgaria's economy, employing some 75,000 specialists and generating about 5 percent of Bulgaria's GDP.

AIBEST has signed a memorandum with the health ministry to work on the system, which should include the introduction of digital prescriptions, electronic patient dossiers and medication tracking systems for hospitals.

Electronic registers of infected people and those under quarantine should also help in the country's current fight against the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov welcomed the memorandum, saying it was a display of "real patriotism".

"We are experiencing a decline in orders from clients," AIBEST board member Stefan Bumov told AFP, adding: "The experts are there and we'll keep them busy with an aim that will motivate them." Bumov said he hoped the move would prevent further emigration of IT specialists from Bulgaria and pave the way for increased activity for the sector once the coronavirus crisis is over.

While the government will not be paying for the work, Bumov said the companies in the association are considering ways of compensating their employees.

Bulgaria, the EU's poorest member, first announced plans for a digitised health system back in 2005 but most of the public tenders for the various parts of the system have been held up by appeals from failed candidates.

Related Topics

Bulgaria From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

38 minutes ago

Scotland coach Townsend, Wales boss Pivac slash wa ..

2 minutes ago

RPO visits Jaranwala, reviews lockdown

2 minutes ago

One killed, two injured in Landikotal roof collaps ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs to accelerate Personal Prot ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.