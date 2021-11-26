UrduPoint.com

'Surprised' Macron Condemns Johnson's Methods Over Migrant Crisis

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:01 PM

'Surprised' Macron condemns Johnson's methods over migrant crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he was "surprised" by the approach taken by the British prime minister in the crisis over migrants crossing the Channel, saying leaders should not communicate to each other through social media

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he was "surprised" by the approach taken by the British prime minister in the crisis over migrants crossing the Channel, saying leaders should not communicate to each other through social media.

"I am surprised by methods when they are not serious. One leader does not communicate with another on these questions on Twitter, by public letter," he told reporters on a visit to Rome.

France is furious after Boris Johnson posted the contents of a letter to Macron on Twitter, suggesting France should take back migrants who arrive in England following the deaths of 27 people in the Channel this week.

Earlier, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told UK counterpart Priti Patel she was no longer invited to weekend talks about the crisis with other European ministers, in protest at the letter.

The meeting is now set to go ahead without any UK presence, prompting London to demand France reconsider the snub.

"The ministers will work seriously on serious questions with serious people," added Macron.

"This is why this Sunday the minister Darmanin will meet his counterparts from the European Union and the Commission to work on these subjects. Then we will see with the British how to work effectively when they decide to be serious."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Interior Minister Social Media Twitter France European Union Visit London Rome United Kingdom Sunday From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of Dubai Festiv ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre 2021 at E ..

17 minutes ago
 Germany reports over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths since ..

Germany reports over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

1 minute ago
 India troops martyr a youth in Poonch

India troops martyr a youth in Poonch

10 minutes ago
 Chile reports over 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

Chile reports over 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 NCOC reviews Covid delta variant globally

NCOC reviews Covid delta variant globally

10 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe's economy to grow by 5.5 pct in 2022: min ..

Zimbabwe's economy to grow by 5.5 pct in 2022: minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.