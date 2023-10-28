VANCOUVER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) NajjarNijjar was an advocate for a Sikh homeland in Punjab, minutes before his killing he delivered his last speech in support of the Khalistan Referendum, Avtar Singh Pannun said.

He said that the second phase of the referendum voting is going to take place at the exact spot where Nijjar had been killed in Vancouver, Canada. He encouraged the community to join and cast their votes in support of independence.

Previously, he said, 135,000 votes were cast in support of the referendum at the same place on 10th September while several thousand who were waiting in lines could not vote when the time for voting finished.

Now it's anticipated that more than 200,000 Sikhs will participate in the referendum at the Shaheed Nijjar Center on Sunday, October 29th.

Bhupinder Singh Hothi, General Secretary Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, urged Sikh community members to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes in a referendum in memory of Shaheed Nijhar.

India killed Nijjar in the hope this would scare Sikhs but India was wrong as the killing has exposed India as a terror-supporting state with no regard for international law.

Najjar was the Chief Coordinator of the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada and a close associate of US-based Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is Counsel General of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the advocacy group running Khalistan Referendum globally. Najjar, Pannun, UK-based Paramjeet Singh Pamma and others were designated terrorists by the Indian government in 2020.

Najjar was also President of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia – Canada’s biggest Gurdawara. The Khalistan Referendum voting campaign is being organised under the supervision of the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) which will announce the results when all phases are completed.

The voting started on October 31, 2021, from London UK and has so far been held in several cities across the UK, Geneva Switzerland, Rome and Milan (Italy), Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney; and the Canadian cities of Brampton, Mississauga, Malton (Ontario), and Vancouver (British Columbia).