Open Menu

Surrey Khalistan Referendum Anticipates Heavy Voter Turnout After PM Trudeau's Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Surrey Khalistan Referendum anticipates heavy voter turnout after PM Trudeau's statement

VANCOUVER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) NajjarNijjar was an advocate for a Sikh homeland in Punjab, minutes before his killing he delivered his last speech in support of the Khalistan Referendum, Avtar Singh Pannun said.

He said that the second phase of the referendum voting is going to take place at the exact spot where Nijjar had been killed in Vancouver, Canada. He encouraged the community to join and cast their votes in support of independence.

Previously, he said, 135,000 votes were cast in support of the referendum at the same place on 10th September while several thousand who were waiting in lines could not vote when the time for voting finished.

Now it's anticipated that more than 200,000 Sikhs will participate in the referendum at the Shaheed Nijjar Center on Sunday, October 29th.

Bhupinder Singh Hothi, General Secretary Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, urged Sikh community members to turn up in large numbers to cast their votes in a referendum in memory of Shaheed Nijhar.

India killed Nijjar in the hope this would scare Sikhs but India was wrong as the killing has exposed India as a terror-supporting state with no regard for international law.

Najjar was the Chief Coordinator of the Khalistan Referendum campaign in Canada and a close associate of US-based Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is Counsel General of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the advocacy group running Khalistan Referendum globally. Najjar, Pannun, UK-based Paramjeet Singh Pamma and others were designated terrorists by the Indian government in 2020.

Najjar was also President of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British ColumbiaCanada’s biggest Gurdawara. The Khalistan Referendum voting campaign is being organised under the supervision of the independent Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) which will announce the results when all phases are completed.

The voting started on October 31, 2021, from London UK and has so far been held in several cities across the UK, Geneva Switzerland, Rome and Milan (Italy), Australian cities of Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney; and the Canadian cities of Brampton, Mississauga, Malton (Ontario), and Vancouver (British Columbia).

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Canada Vote Brisbane Melbourne London Vancouver Milan Rome Geneva Same Ontario Independence Columbia Italy United Kingdom Switzerland September October Sunday 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

10 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

12 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

37 minutes ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

4 hours ago
UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

11 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

15 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

16 hours ago

More Stories From World