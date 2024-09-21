Surrey Win Third Straight County Championship
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Surrey were crowned English county champions for a third straight season on Friday, with Somerset's defeat against Lancashire guaranteeing them the title.
The London-based county crushed Durham by 10 wickets at the Oval on Thursday -- their sixth victory in seven home games in the first-class competition this season.
Somerset needed to beat relegation-threatened Lancashire on the fourth and final day of their match at Old Trafford to stay in the hunt for their first-ever Championship title.
But they slipped to a 168-run defeat and, with one game remaining, can no longer catch their rivals, whom they beat last week.
Rory Burns' side are the first team since Yorkshire in the 1960s to win three titles in a row.
"To do it three times in a row is very satisfying," Surrey head coach Gareth Batty told the BBC.
"We shall enjoy today and then start the hard work tomorrow to do it all again.
"Every time you get over the line it's the hardest one because other teams are trying to close the gap, trying to improve their squads, improve their players.
"I feel like we are still keeping some distance, in a healthy, confident way, not in an arrogant way, because we're working incredibly hard trying to improve our performances year in and year out."
Surrey, who face Essex at Chelmsford in the final round of the Championship, have now won the competition 23 times, 10 fewer than record holders Yorkshire.
