Survey Explores expectation on tighter supervision in online training

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :About 67 percent of respondents in a survey have called for enhanced supervision on service providers of online training programs.

The survey, conducted online on 2,005 individuals, also showed that 61.9 percent of its respondents urged supervision on both the quality and fees of such services. The results of the survey was published in Thursday's China Youth Daily.

About 87 percent of those surveyed have used online training for a variety of purposes, such as vocational training, hobbies and exam preparation.

Many said they chose online courses because of the flexible time arrangement, as well as rich curriculum resources.

Regarding the problems in online training programs, about 56 percent of the respondents had doubts about online educators' qualification and 44.6 percent worried about the lack of face-to-face communication with teachers.

Certain standards for online teachers need to be set, and those who are unqualified should be banned from teaching online courses, according to Chu Zhaohui, a researcher with the National Institute of education Sciences.