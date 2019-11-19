UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Survey Explores Expectation On Tighter Supervision In Online Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Survey Explores expectation on tighter supervision in online training

About 67 percent of respondents in a survey have called for enhanced supervision on service providers of online training programs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :About 67 percent of respondents in a survey have called for enhanced supervision on service providers of online training programs.

The survey, conducted online on 2,005 individuals, also showed that 61.9 percent of its respondents urged supervision on both the quality and fees of such services. The results of the survey was published in Thursday's China Youth Daily.

About 87 percent of those surveyed have used online training for a variety of purposes, such as vocational training, hobbies and exam preparation.

Many said they chose online courses because of the flexible time arrangement, as well as rich curriculum resources.

Regarding the problems in online training programs, about 56 percent of the respondents had doubts about online educators' qualification and 44.6 percent worried about the lack of face-to-face communication with teachers.

Certain standards for online teachers need to be set, and those who are unqualified should be banned from teaching online courses, according to Chu Zhaohui, a researcher with the National Institute of education Sciences.

Related Topics

Education China From

Recent Stories

Kazakh carrier flags 737 MAX purchase in boost for ..

13 minutes ago

The crown' peddles subversive republican message, ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan thanks fans for liki ..

2 minutes ago

Step father harassed me for four years: Pakistani ..

2 minutes ago

ICCI for reducing interest rate to single digit fo ..

13 minutes ago

Govt should take direct steps to save industries, ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.