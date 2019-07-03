Survey Finds US Democratic Presidential Candidate Biden Most Electable Post-Debate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Former US Vice President Joe Biden is leading in the Democratic presidential race in terms of electability following the party's debates last week but has been dramatically surpassed by his competitors Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris when it comes to evaluating brand new ideas and the most outstanding performance, a survey published on Wednesday showed.

"In current preferences, 29% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents support Biden and 23% favor Sanders, with 11% apiece for Harris and Elizabeth Warren," the ABC news tv channel and the Washington Post newspaper's joint poll showed, adding that only 18 percent thought Biden, whose performance during the debate was scarcely considered the most outstanding, had brought forward new ideas.

With regard to who had the "most new ideas," Biden and Warren came out on top, each supported by 27 percent of respondents. As for overall debate performance, 41 percent of respondents felt that Harris outshined her fellow candidates. She was followed by Warren with 26 percent, Biden with 21 percent and Sanders with 19 percent.

However, up to 45 percent of respondents believed that Biden would likely beat US President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.