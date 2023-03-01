UrduPoint.com

Survey Results Show Erdogan As Front-Runner In Turkish Presidential Race

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Survey Results Show Erdogan As Front-Runner in Turkish Presidential Race

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Turkey's incumbent President Recep Erdogan is the front-runner in the country's race for the presidency, according to an opinion poll conducted by research center Areda Survey.

During the survey, which was conducted from February 23-27 among 3,000 people, the respondents were asked who they would vote for if the presidential election was held on coming Sunday, Turkish news oultet Yeni Safak reported.

According to the results, 49.8% of the respondents said they would vote for Erdogan, and  21.7% chose Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People's Party. Mansur Yavas, who is currently the mayor of Ankara, was supported by 9.

6% of survey participants, and  Ekrem Imamoglu, the incumbent mayor of Istanbul, got 6.9%.

As for the party preferences, the ruling Justice and Development Party took the first place, securing the support of 38.5% of the respondents, according to the poll results. Is was followed by the Republican People's Party, which got 22.8% of the votes, and the Peoples' Democratic Party with 10.5%.

The series of devastating earthquakes, which hit Turkey on February 6, gave rise to rumors that the country's presidential election might be postponed, however, Ibrahim Kalin, the president's spokesman, said that the election would most likely take place as planned on May 14.

