Survey Shows 31 Pct Of Women Quit Jobs After Marriage

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:58 AM

Most South Korean women who have stopped working said they quit their jobs due to marriage and having and taking care of children, data showed Tuesday

SEJONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Most South Korean women who have stopped working said they quit their jobs due to marriage and having and taking care of children, data showed Tuesday.

The data released by Statistics Korea said the number of married women who gave up their jobs came to 1.69 million as of April this year, down 8 percent from a year earlier.

Among them, 30.7 percent said they quit their jobs due to getting married, while 22.6 percent and 38.2 percent said they stopped working due to pregnancy and childbirth, and child-rearing, respectively.

Many South Korean women complain that their careers can suffer if they take time off for having a child, as it is not easy for them to find jobs after spending an extended time away from work.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said last month that South Korea needs to boost its labor participation rates.

In 2018, South Korea's female participation rate in the workforce stood at 59.4 percent, compared with 79.1 percent for males.

South Korea has been pushing to bring stay-at-home moms back into the workforce for years as a way to bolster the economy.

