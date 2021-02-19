UrduPoint.com
Survey Shows 53% Of Russians Trust President Putin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Fifty-three percent of Russians have expressed trust President Vladimir Putin, with 55% of respondents approving his job performance, according to a poll released by Moscow-based polling organization Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) on Friday.

The polls show that 35 percent of the respondents indicated that they did not trusted Putin, while 11 percent were unsure.

The survey also demonstrated that 55 percent of the respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 29 percent expressed the opposite opinion, and 16 percent were unsure.

The foundation conducted the survey from February 12-14 in 73 Russian regions among 3,000 respondents over the age of 18. The margin of error did not exceed 2.5 percent.

