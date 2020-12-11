UrduPoint.com
Survey Shows 58% Of Russians Trust Putin - Pollster

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Survey Shows 58% of Russians Trust Putin - Pollster

Fifty-eight percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, down from 60 percent a week ago, the Moscow-based FOM pollster said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Fifty-eight percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, down from 60 percent a week ago, the Moscow-based FOM pollster said on Friday.

The share of those who do not trust the president rose by 1 percentage point to 31 percent, while 11 percent were undecided.

The survey was conducted among 4,000 adults from December 4-6.

The poll also found that 61 percent of those sampled approved of Putin's performance, down 2 points from the week before. Twenty-five percent had a negative view of it and 14 percent were unsure.

