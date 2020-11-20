Survey Shows 59% of Russians Trust President Putin - Pollster

Fifty-nine percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, Moscow-based polling organization Fond Obshchestvennoye Mneniye (Public Opinion Foundation) said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Fifty-nine percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, Moscow-based polling organization Fond Obshchestvennoye Mneniye (Public Opinion Foundation) said on Friday.

From November 13-15, the foundation conducted a national telephone survey, which was based on a random choice of mobile and corded phone numbers of 4,000 respondents over the age of 18.

The margin of error did not exceed 1.9 percent.

According to the polls, 59 percent of the respondents indicated that they trusted Putin, 28 percent did not and 10 percent were unsure.

The survey also demonstrated that 62 percent of the respondents were positive about the president's job performance, while 23 percent expressed the opposite opinion and 15 percent were unsure.