Survey Shows 60% of Russians Trust Putin - Pollster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Sixty percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, while 30 percent do not and 10 percent are undecided, the FOM pollster said on Friday.

The survey was conducted among 4,000 adults from November 27-29.

Putin's trust rating rose 1 percentage point from the previous week.

The poll also found that 63 percent of those sampled approved of Putin's performance. Twenty-four percent had a negative view of it and 13 percent were unsure.