Survey Shows 66.1% Of Russians Trust President Putin

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:44 PM

A poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) has shown on Friday that President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 66.1 percent of Russian citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) A poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) has shown on Friday that President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 66.1 percent of Russian citizens.

Respondents were given a list of politicians and asked whether or nor they trusted them.

The share of respondents who said they did not trust Putin totaled 29.7 percent.

Respondents were also asked about their approval of the politicians' work. Findings show that 60.3 percent of people approve of Putin's work, as opposed to 29.7 percent of those who disapprove of it.

The poll was conducted from January 11-17 among 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older daily over telephone.

The margin of error does not exceed one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.

A different poll, conducted by the Moscow-based polling organization Fond Obshchestvennoye Mneniye (Public Opinion Foundation), showed that Putin held trust of 55 percent of citizens, as of Friday.

Another 33 percent of respondents said they "rather do not trust" the president and 13 percent were undecided.

According to the poll, 61 percent of respondents approved of Putin's professional performance, 25 percent disapproved and 14 percent were undecided.

The poll is conducted weekly among 4,000 respondents aged 18 and older via telephone interviews. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

