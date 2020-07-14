A total of 75 percent of Israeli citizens are feeling disappointed, angry or alienated towards the government's policies to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, a fresh survey by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) A total of 75 percent of Israeli citizens are feeling disappointed, angry or alienated towards the government's policies to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, a fresh survey by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) revealed.

"[A total of] 75 percent of Israelis chose negative words to describe how they feel the government is functioning during the corona crisis 45.5 percent are 'disappointed,' 22.5 percent are 'angry' and 7 feel 'alienated.' Only 15 percent chose positive words 7 percent expressed 'satisfaction,' 7 percent 'trust,' 1 percent 'pride' and 9 percent said that they don't know how to describe their feelings," the survey said.

Moreover, the poll showed that the trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dropped to 29.5 percent. Moreover, only 27 percent of respondents said they have confidence in Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein.

A total of 40.5 percent of people said they have trust in government medical experts.

The share of citizens concerned over their future economic well-being have also increased amid the COVID-19 crisis, the IDI stated.

"Fear for the future - 69.5 percent of low-income earners, 61 percent of average income earners and 35 percent of above average income earners expressed fear for their economic well-being in the foreseeable future," the poll said.

Thousands of Israeli citizens staged a protest in the city of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening against the government's handling of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment in the country has surged past the 20 percent mark amid the epidemiological crisis.

Israel has so far confirmed over 40,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 360 related fatalities.