Survey Shows China As Best International Partner For Cambodia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 03:24 PM

Survey shows China as best international partner for Cambodia

China is viewed as Cambodia's best international partner in fields including foreign diplomacy, economy, trade and infrastructure, a recent survey showed

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :China is viewed as Cambodia's best international partner in fields including foreign diplomacy, economy, trade and infrastructure, a recent survey showed.

The survey, entitled "What do Cambodians think? Insights and attitudes towards society and politics in Cambodia," was jointly conducted by German political foundation Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung and global data, insights and consulting company Kantar.

It interviewed 1,015 Cambodian citizens aged between 16 and 64 years old across five main geographical locations, including capital Phnom Penh, plain, mountain, Tonle Sap Lake and coastal regions in October 2020.

Cambodia and China have enjoyed a long history of strong political relations and forged a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in 2010, the survey said.

It added that both countries have committed to undertaking various measures across the domains of politics, security, economics and people-to-people relations.

"China was viewed by respondents as the best partner for Cambodia when it comes to trade, foreign diplomacy and people," the survey said. "Cambodians point to China as the best foreign partner for their country across a range of issues."It added that Japan and the United States, which are the biggest donors of foreign aid to Cambodia after China, also ranked highly.

