Survey Shows Moldovan President Dodon Poised To Win Next Election

Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Moldova's President Igor Dodon may win the upcoming November 1 election in the country, a fresh poll conducted by the Moldovan date Inteligente (iData) firm showed on Tuesday.

Over 38 percent of respondents have said that they would vote for Dodon in the first round of elections, according to iData. The survey also showed that 29.7 percent of Moldovans are backing Maia Sandu, the country's former prime minister and Dodon's main rival in the election.

At the same time, 27.

1 percent of respondents have not yet decided who to vote for, the survey showed.

IData also asked respondents to choose between Dodon and Saidu if these two candidates advance to the second round of the election, and the majority have picked the incumbent leader 54.2 percent against 45.8.

In addition to Dodon and Saidu, six other candidates are registered for the upcoming presidential election.

The iData survey was conducted from September 21 to October 3 among 1,218 Moldovans from 74 settlements.

