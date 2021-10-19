Surveys in 46 Nations Show US Image in Other Nations Improving Under Biden - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Median approval of the United States' global leadership has rebounded under President Joe Biden, rising 19 percentage points from ratings at the end of the Donald Trump presidency, a Gallup report said on Tuesday.

"As of early August 2021, across 46 countries and territories, median approval of US leadership stood at 49%. This rating is up from the 30% median approval at the end of Donald Trump's presidency and matches the rating during former President Barack Obama's first year in office in 2009," a press release explaining the report said.

Biden's a 36 percent disapproval rating is also higher than any of those under former President Barack Obama, but seven percentage points below the final disapproval rating under Trump - a record high 44 percent, the release added.

The report credited Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and halt Trump's decision to leave the World Health Organization for much of the improved image.

The report also noted that Biden vowed to repair US alliances through diplomacy and restore the United States' image in his first foreign policy speech as president.

"These words and actions likely reassured many longtime US allies and the international community at large and may have contributed to the surge in approval ratings across most of the 46 countries and territories surveyed through the first half of 2021," the release said.

At the same time, the report warned that what happens in the next six months - and in the aftermath of the quick US withdrawal from Afghanistan - may set the tone and position of the US for the rest of the Biden presidency.

Results for the 2021 approval ratings are based on nationally representative, probability-based samples among the adult populations, aged 15 and older, in 46 countries surveyed between April and August 2021. Surveys were conducted either through telephone or face-to-face interviews, according to the release.