Survivor of Russian Film Crew Killed in Ukrainian Strike Says Vyshinsky Must Be Remembered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Cameraman Viktor Denisov, the only survivor from Television and Radio Broadcasting Company 's (RTR) film crew that was bombed in the Ukrainian village of Metalist in 2014, urged people on Monday to not forget RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been in Ukrainian custody for over a year.

"We need to remember those who, like Kirill Vyshinsky, are now jailed and suffering for no reason for doing their work, their journalistic duty," Denisov said in Luhansk, the capital of a self-proclaimed republic of the same name in eastern Ukraine, during the opening ceremony of a monument dedicated to journalists who have died in Donbas.

The event was timed to the fifth anniversary of the death of Denisov's colleagues correspondent Igor Korneliuk and sound engineer Anton Voloshin in the shelling of Metalst, located near Luhansk.

RTR, with the support of the head of the Luhansk People's Republic, helped create the monument.

The RTR crew were not the only Russian journalists killed in Ukraine over recent years. Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin was killed while on assignment in Donbas on August 6, 2014, after his car was shot at on a highway.

Vyshinsky, another victim of Ukrainian persecution of journalists, was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the breakaway republics of Donbas and treason. He faces up to 15 years in prison. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and that the incident demonstrates an unprecedented and unacceptable policy of Ukrainian authorities targeting journalists doing their jobs.