PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) A jeweler who survived the blast that ripped through a supermarket in the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz doubts that there were any people except him in the building at the moment of the incident.

On Friday morning, a huge blast broke out in a Magnit food chain store in Vladikavkaz, completely destroying the building. The blast was most likely caused by a suspected gas leak. Some 120 people are now removing the rubble at the blast site. Initial reports suggested that the survivor was a guard, but the regional authorities later said that this is a jeweler who stayed in the building overnight.

"I worked in this building at night. In the morning I fell asleep, then I woke up from the explosion," the survivor said.

According to the jeweler, after he managed to get out from under the rubble, he learned that the explosion occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Moscow time (4:30 GMT).

When asked whether anyone else could have been inside the building during the blast, he replied: "I don't think so."

According to the 33-year-old, his condition is "normal."